Lupita Nyong’o Pens Picture Book To Show Kids The Beauty In Their Dark Skin

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Aside from her amazing acting skills, actress Lupita Nyong’o is also known for her room-stopping beauty. Now, she’s trying to show young children the beauty in their blackness as well. On social media, Nyong’o shared the cover artwork for her much-awaited children’s book Sulwe, which tells the whimsical story of a dark-skinned girl who discovers the wonder of her complexion.

We first heard of this project over a year ago when the actress made the exciting announcement via Twitter. At the time the book was expected to be available at the top of 2019, but according to Lupita we’ll have to wait just a bit longer. While Sulwe is available for pre-order today, it won’t be officially released until October 1st. No worries, that’ll be just in time to make it the perfect Christmas present for all the beautiful brown babies in your life.

The magic of what Lupita is doing should not be lost on any of us. As an award-winning actress and global ambassador for major beauty brand, Lancome, Lupita has been elevated to spaces of celebration and recognition that many young black girls never experience. Too many dark-skinned girls grow up believing their complexion makes them less attractive, less desirable, less feminine, simply “less than” in so many ways. Even Lupita, constantly lauded for her beauty and fashion, has publicly shared the struggles of navigating an industry that doesn’t always want to accept her.

Still, Nyong’o has thankfully found her own way to self-love and to see her pay it forward in this way is truly heart-warming. To think of the little black boys and girls who will read this before bedtime—and the parents who will have their own beauty reaffirmed while reading to their kids—is immensely touching. Nyong’o’s first foray into writing is sure to be poignant and powerful, and I can only hope that Sulwe makes it into every Black home, classroom and childcare center come October.

Lupita Nyong’o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

