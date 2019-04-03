Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via GospelGoodies.com:
On March 29, ASCAP & Motown Gospel hosted its 10th annual Morning Glory Breakfast Reception celebrating the 2019 Stellar Awards nominees.
Lexi hosted, Motown Gospel’s Co-Executive Directors EJ Gaines & Monica Coates shared words of encouragement, Jerard & Jovaun and Gene Moore performed, and in between breakfast, Brian Courtney Wilson, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Jason Nelson and more accepted awards for songwriting and music composition.
On the red carpet before the feast, we caught up Jason and Geneen White, Janice Gaines, Kelontae Gavin, Lexi and Brian Courtney Wilson who opened up about being recognized by their peers for serving God and shared how they’re using their voice to save souls.
Watch:
See photos from the event below!
Stellar Awards 2019: ASCAP & Motown Gospel Morning Glory Breakfast [PHOTOS]
1. ASCAP & Motown Gospel Morning Glory Breakfast Reception 2019: Kelontae GavinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 1 of 30
2. Tasha Page-LockhartSource:@arturoholmesphotos 2 of 30
3. Monica CoatesSource:@arturoholmesphotos 3 of 30
4. LexiSource:@arturoholmesphotos 4 of 30
17. ASCAP and Motown Gospel teamsSource:@arturoholmesphotos 17 of 30
Stellar Awards 2019: Kelontae Gavin, Brian Courtney Wilson & More Discuss Saving Souls With Songs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com