Former Catholic School Principal, Wife Charged With Stealing $150,000 From Church

Thomas James Murphy once served as a Catholic school principal and recently found himself in trouble after being charged with stealing $150,000 from a diocese in Pennsylvania. According to the Christian Post, Murphy along with his wife, Ann Marie have surrendered to authorities.

Reports state that the couple allegedly took the money by using a credit card and checking account linked to donations and reimbursements for St. Francis Academy as well as the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Recently on a Facebook post the diocese explained that it came to their attention after an internal audit was performed.

The Diocease said, “It then performed a forensic audit, and turned the results of that audit over to the district attorney in mid-September. The diocese then removed Murphy as principal. The diocese cooperated with civil authorities at all times during the investigation.”

Mark E. Smith, chief financial officer for the diocese, mentioned, “Our financial audits are designed to ensure that the funds entrusted to us by parishioners, school parents and donors are used for the intended purpose.”

Many are shocked by what happened and are disappointed by the couple’s actions.

Former Catholic School Principal, Wife Charged With Stealing $150,000 From Church was originally published on getuperica.com

