Bowman party of two is about to change to a party of three as Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn Bowman are expecting their first child together.
The two first announced their new addition on Christmas Day and have since, flooded Instagram with baby bump photos. And Bre is GLOWING.
The Bowmans will soon welcome a baby girl they’ve already named: Sofie Grace Bowman. See photos of their journey into parenthood below.
Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]
Tim Bowman And His Wife Brelyn Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com