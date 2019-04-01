CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Tim Bowman And His Wife Brelyn Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

5 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tim Bowman Jr. & Brelyn Bowman

Source: Publicity / Press

Bowman party of two is about to change to a party of three as Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn Bowman are expecting their first child together. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The two first announced their new addition on Christmas Day and have since, flooded Instagram with baby bump photos. And Bre is GLOWING. 

SEE ALSO: Love Talking: Tim Bowman Jr. & Brelyn Bowman Tell How They Stay Happy After 3 Years Of Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Bowmans will soon welcome a baby girl they’ve already named: Sofie Grace Bowman. See photos of their journey into parenthood below. 

Brelyn & Tim Bowman Jr.

Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

Baby Bump Watch: Brelyn Bowman Is Growing & Glowing [PHOTOS]

Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn are expecting their first child and it's a girl! See photos of Bre's growing baby bump below... 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Tim Bowman And His Wife Brelyn Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 20 hours ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 20 hours ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close