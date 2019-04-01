Tim Bowman And His Wife Brelyn Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Bowman party of two is about to change to a party of three as Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn Bowman are expecting their first child together.

The two first announced their new addition on Christmas Day and have since, flooded Instagram with baby bump photos. And Bre is GLOWING.

The Bowmans will soon welcome a baby girl they’ve already named: Sofie Grace Bowman. See photos of their journey into parenthood below.

