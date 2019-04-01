CLOSE
Watch Fred Hammond’s New Music Video For “Tell Me Where It Hurts” 

Evening of Praise and Worship

Source: Light NC staff

Fred Hammond’s been teasing new music on social media for a while now and he’s finally released a music video to his latest single, “Tell Me Where It Hurts.” 

While the song speaks to finding refuge in God who’s a healer of all things, the video tackles child abuse and human sex trafficking.

Hammond’s passionate delivery is captivating. And his soft voice that gradually grows stronger with the climax of the story pictured makes it a tear-jerker. 

Hammond’s currently wrapping up his Vintage Tour with Brian Courtney Wilson, was recently tapped to perform at Kirk Franklin’s Exodus Music & Arts Festival, and just this past weekend, won a Stellar Award for Special Event CD of the Year. 

What’s next? 

Hopefully that rumored reunion with Commissioned! 

