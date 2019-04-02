R. Kelly’s Lawyer Blames Jussie Smollett For Why The Courts Will Be Harder On The Singer

R. Kelly seriously need a new lawyer. Steven Greenberg is known for a series of bizarre sound bites and his latest is just as strange. His is blaming Jussie Smollett for while his singer will get no mercy from the courts.
SEE ALSO: Timeline Of R. Kelly’s History Of Sexual Assault Allegations
According to TMZ, because the 16 felony counts were dropped against Jussie Smollett, Greenberg says, “I think it makes it more difficult for a friendly disposition because they’re going to be extremely reluctant to admit they brought these cases with scant evidence or that there are any other problems.”
Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a class 2 felony — involving four alleged victims. As Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx explained, Smollett’s alleged crime was a “Class 4 felony, the least serious category, which also covers things like falsely pulling a fire alarm in school.”
This is obviously no comparison to Kelly. R. Kelly is facing 70 years in prison.
His lawyer, Steven Greenberg, previously said, “I think all the women are lying. Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges — one by one if it has to be.”
The latest sex crime charges he is facing stem from attorney Michael Avenatti, who has his own legal turmoil, giving purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn. Lanita Carter is also represented by Avenatti.
Interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage.
One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.
SEE ALSO:
Erykah Badu Demands An Apology From ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Producer Dream Hampton
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
1. Cosby's mug shotSource: 1 of 76
2. Cosby leaves courtroom in handcuffsSource: 2 of 76
3. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 3 of 76
4. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 4 of 76
5. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 5 of 76
6.Source: 6 of 76
7.Source: 7 of 76
8.Source: 8 of 76
9.Source: 9 of 76
10. Sentencing expectedSource:Getty 10 of 76
11. Accuser Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 11 of 76
12. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 76
13.Source: 13 of 76
14. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 14 of 76
15. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 15 of 76
16. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 16 of 76
17. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 17 of 76
18. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 76
19. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 76
20. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 20 of 76
21. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 21 of 76
22. Day 2: Cosby accuser arrivesSource:Getty 22 of 76
23. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 23 of 76
24. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 24 of 76
25. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 25 of 76
26. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 26 of 76
27. Bill Cosby's personal attorney leavesSource:Getty 27 of 76
28. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 28 of 76
29.Source: 29 of 76
30. Heavy police presenceSource:Getty 30 of 76
31. Cosby fans on-siteSource:Getty 31 of 76
32. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 32 of 76
33. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 33 of 76
34. Activists at the courthouseSource:Getty 34 of 76
35. Cosby spokespersonsSource:Getty 35 of 76
36. Heavy media presenceSource:Getty 36 of 76
37. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 37 of 76
38. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 38 of 76
39. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 39 of 76
40. Gloria AllredSource:Getty 40 of 76
41. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 41 of 76
42. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 42 of 76
43. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 43 of 76
44. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 44 of 76
45. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 45 of 76
46. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 46 of 76
47. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 47 of 76
48. Andrea ConstandSource:Getty 48 of 76
49. Former model Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 49 of 76
50. Judge Steven T. O'NeillSource:Getty 50 of 76
51. Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew WyattSource:Getty 51 of 76
52. Chelan Lasha arrivesSource:Getty 52 of 76
53. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 53 of 76
54. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin SteeleSource:Getty 54 of 76
55. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 55 of 76
56.Source: 56 of 76
57. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 57 of 76
58. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 58 of 76
59. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 59 of 76
60. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 60 of 76
61. Cosby back in courtSource:Getty 61 of 76
62. Bill Cosby arrives for sentencingSource:Getty 62 of 76
63.Source: 63 of 76
64. Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroomSource:Getty 64 of 76
65.Source: 65 of 76
66. Activists demonstrateSource:Getty 66 of 76
67. Police presenceSource:Getty 67 of 76
68. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 68 of 76
69. Bill CosbySource:Getty 69 of 76
70. Janice Dickinson arrivesSource:Getty 70 of 76
71. Gloria Allred speaksSource:Getty 71 of 76
72. Bill CosbySource:Getty 72 of 76
73. Protests ensueSource:Getty 73 of 76
74. Defense lawyer arrivesSource:Getty 74 of 76
75. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 75 of 76
76. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 76 of 76
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Blames Jussie Smollett For Why The Courts Will Be Harder On The Singer was originally published on newsone.com