Stellar Awards 2019: Full Winners List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 34th annual Stellar Awards returned to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on March 29 and was full of new and young surprises that speak volumes to new school gospel.
Not only did Emcee N.I.C.E.’s GH3 internet radio show make history as the first hiphop station to win an award, but Jonathan McReynolds racked up eight awards, all of which were his firsts, thanks to his Make Room album that was recorded live in his Chicago hometown and released last year. Make Room was named Contemporary CD of the Year, one of its singles “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” was named Song of the Year, and the crooner was crowned Artist of the Year, Best Contemporary Male Vocalist and Producer of the Year, to name a few.
The Walls Group, whose latest album The Other Side was written mostly by themselves and produced by Warryn Campbell, won Duo/Group of the Year and Jekalyn Carr took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Newcomer Jabari Johnson, who calls eOne Nashville home, won Best New Artist.
One of the cool things about events like the Stellar Awards are the tributes that honor those who paved a way for artists today. Delores Washington Green of The Caravans was honored with a Legend Award and Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Regina Belle sang a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, as members of her family were presented with the inaugural Aretha Franklin ICON Award.
Check out the full list of Stellar Awards 2019 winners below…
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One
SONG OF THE YEAR
Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson & Anna B. Warner, Entertainment One
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One
ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jabari Johnson, Day of Redemption, Entertainment One
CD OF THE YEAR
Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds & Darryl “Lil Man” Howell, Make Room, Entertainment One
CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings
TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit/SRT/Shanachie
CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One
TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
VaShawn Mitchell, Cross Music, Tyscot
CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Tasha Page-Lockhart, The Beautiful Project, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings
TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group
CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR
Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One
TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR
One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group
URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Won’t He Do It, Casey Cross, RCA Inspiration
TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot
CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
New Direction, When All God’s Children Get Together, New Haven Records
SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR
The Best of Fred Hammond, Fred Hammond, Verity/Sony Music
RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR
God Knows, Flame, Clear Sight Music
YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Pure N Heart, “Be You” 15 Years Unplugged, Music2ChangeU
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit / SRT/Shanachie
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
Israel Houghton, Road to DeMaskUs, RCA Inspiration
PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR
Your Great Name, Todd Dulaney, Entertainment One
THOMAS A. DORSEY MOST NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Sensational Nightingales
DR. BOBBY JONES LEGENDS AWARD
Dolores Washington Green
ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD
Aretha Franklin (posthumously)
STELLAR HONORS HALL OF FAME
Jackie Patillo
Phil Thornton
James D. Robinson, Jr.
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
God’s House of Hiphop
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
WFMI-FM 100.9 FM, Virginia Beach
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
WCGL AM 1360/FM 94.7, Jacksonville
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
WIMG 1300AM, Ewing
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
uGospel Radio, uGospel.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
Dwight Stone, WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta, GA
The Stellar Awards 2019, hosted by Kirk Franklin, airs Easter Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. EST on BET.
Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]
1. Kelly Price, Erica Campbell & Regina BelleSource:@arturoholmesphotos 1 of 90
2. Isiah TempletonSource:@arturoholmesphotos 2 of 90
3. Dee 1Source:@arturoholmesphotos 3 of 90
4. The Walls GroupSource:@arturoholmesphotos 4 of 90
5. Kirk and Tammy FranklinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 5 of 90
6. Travis MalloySource:@arturoholmesphotos 6 of 90
7. Shelby 5Source:@arturoholmesphotos 7 of 90
8. Jerard and JovaunSource:@arturoholmesphotos 8 of 90
9. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 9 of 90
10. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 10 of 90
11. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 11 of 90
12. Deon KippingSource:@arturoholmesphotos 12 of 90
13. Bishop Leonard ScottSource:@arturoholmesphotos 13 of 90
14. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 14 of 90
15. Lamont SandersSource:@arturoholmesphotos 15 of 90
16. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 16 of 90
17. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 17 of 90
18. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 18 of 90
19. Isabel DavisSource:@arturoholmesphotos 19 of 90
20. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 20 of 90
21. God's ChosenSource:@arturoholmesphotos 21 of 90
22. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 22 of 90
23. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 23 of 90
24. J. BolinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 24 of 90
25. Earnest PughSource:@arturoholmesphotos 25 of 90
26. Keyondra LockettSource:@arturoholmesphotos 26 of 90
27. Mz. TiffanySource:@arturoholmesphotos 27 of 90
28. Dianna "Miss D" WilliamsSource:@arturoholmesphotos 28 of 90
29. Byron CageSource:@arturoholmesphotos 29 of 90
30. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 30 of 90
31. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 31 of 90
32. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:@arturoholmesphotos 32 of 90
33. Kurt CarrSource:@arturoholmesphotos 33 of 90
34. Que ParkerSource:@arturoholmesphotos 34 of 90
35. Willie Moore Jr. and Patricia MooreSource:@arturoholmesphotos 35 of 90
36. Kelontae GavinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 36 of 90
37. Bryan PopinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 37 of 90
38. Charles ButlerSource:@arturoholmesphotos 38 of 90
39. Family of Aretha FranklinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 39 of 90
40. Maranda CurtisSource:@arturoholmesphotos 40 of 90
41. Jekalyn CarrSource:@arturoholmesphotos 41 of 90
42. Todd and Kenya DulaneySource:@arturoholmesphotos 42 of 90
43. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 43 of 90
44. Phil Thornton, Koryn HawthorneSource:@arturoholmesphotos 44 of 90
45. Regina BelleSource:@arturoholmesphotos 45 of 90
46. Lexi AllenSource:@arturoholmesphotos 46 of 90
47. Lonnie HunterSource:@arturoholmesphotos 47 of 90
48. Yolanda Adams and Titus OneilSource:@arturoholmesphotos 48 of 90
49. Yolanda AdamsSource:@arturoholmesphotos 49 of 90
50. Bobby JonesSource:@arturoholmesphotos 50 of 90
51. Erica CampbellSource:@arturoholmesphotos 51 of 90
52. Jason McGeeSource:@arturoholmesphotos 52 of 90
53. My Block Inc.Source:@arturoholmesphotos 53 of 90
54. Brian Courtney WilsonSource:@arturoholmesphotos 54 of 90
55. Charles Jenkins and familySource:@arturoholmesphotos 55 of 90
56. Jabari JohnsonSource:@arturoholmesphotos 56 of 90
57. Donald LawrenceSource:@arturoholmesphotos 57 of 90
58. The Wardlow BrothersSource:@arturoholmesphotos 58 of 90
59. Jor'Dan ArmtrongSource:@arturoholmesphotos 59 of 90
60. Phil ThorntonSource:@arturoholmesphotos 60 of 90
61. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 61 of 90
62. Terry and Rebecca CrewsSource:@arturoholmesphotos 62 of 90
63. Janice GainesSource:@arturoholmesphotos 63 of 90
64. JJ and Trina HairstonSource:@arturoholmesphotos 64 of 90
65. DeVon FranklinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 65 of 90
66. DeVon FranklinSource:@arturoholmesphotos 66 of 90
67. Anthony J. BrownSource:@arturoholmesphotos 67 of 90
68. Casey JSource:@arturoholmesphotos 68 of 90
69. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 69 of 90
70. Al B. SureSource:@arturoholmesphotos 70 of 90
71. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 71 of 90
72. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 72 of 90
73. Christina BellSource:@arturoholmesphotos 73 of 90
74. EJ and Janice GainesSource:@arturoholmesphotos 74 of 90
75. Kerry DouglasSource:@arturoholmesphotos 75 of 90
76. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 76 of 90
77. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 77 of 90
78. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 78 of 90
79. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 79 of 90
80. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 80 of 90
81. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 81 of 90
82. Karlton HumesSource:@arturoholmesphotos 82 of 90
83. GRIFFSource:@arturoholmesphotos 83 of 90
84. Cheryl FortuneSource:@arturoholmesphotos 84 of 90
85. Jessica ReedySource:@arturoholmesphotos 85 of 90
86. Will McMillianSource:@arturoholmesphotos 86 of 90
87. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 87 of 90
88. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 88 of 90
89. Stellar Awards 2019 Red CarpetSource:@arturoholmesphotos 89 of 90
90. Catherine BrewtonSource:@arturoholmesphotos 90 of 90
