Sunday School Review “Called To Discipleship”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: CALLED TO DISCIPLESHIP Adult/Young Adult Topic: PURPOSEFUL FOLLOWING Printed Text: Matthew 4:12-22

KEY VERSES: Matthew 4:19 (NIV) “Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will send you out to fish for people”

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People can be settled in their ways but destined for greater purposes. How do people discover and respond to that higher calling? When Jesus called His first disciples, they responded by leaving their routine work to follow Him.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: The disciples were called from work that sustains them and from families that love the. This new commitment to follow Jesus wherever He leads may not break these relationships and obligations, but it will now take precedence. Before this encounter with Jesus, the disciples seemed peaceful and contented, living the lives of simple fishermen. But upon encountering Jesus, they found their hearts filled with the peace of God that surpasses all understanding. Therefore, they dropped their nets and followed Him.

PRAYER: Dear Heavenly Father, help us to respond in faith to your call and claim upon our lives. Give us the courage to go immediately to the work you are assigning our hands to do. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 3 hours ago

