Aoki Lee Simmons Got Accepted Into Harvard At Just 16-Years-Old [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

The last time we wrote about Aoki Lee Simmons on this site, we were discussing the racial taunting she was enduring at her school, at the hands of one of her White, male classmates.

In an Instagram Live video, Lee Simmons described the bullying she’d experienced from this boy for years, culminating in him calling her the n-word.

In the video, Aoki expressed being particularly perturbed because she said she only comes to school to do her work so she can get into college.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last night, she shared a video, recorded by her mother Kimora Lee Simmons, of her being accepted into Harvard University.

Check it out below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the video, you can hear Kimora screaming, “Oh my God, do you want to go there? Yaaayy! Are you sure? Yaaaay! What? Yaaaay!”

In the second video, her brother Kenzo reads her acceptance letter.

Yaaay #aokileesimmons! She’s on her way 2 #Harvard! We r sooo super proud of YOU!! Such hard work+only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication + lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE! GO GIRL! Enjoy the journey! We r excited 2 see the great things you will do!😍🎉❤️🙏🏼💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/uZKcFwq8XF — Kimora Lee Simmons (@OfficialKimora) March 29, 2019

What’s particularly special about this admission is the fact that Aoki was accepted at just sixteen years old.

Her older sister Ming Lee Simmons shared her excitement and pride for her sister in an Instagram post that highlighted Aoki’s confidence, persistence and work ethic—with visuals of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Congratulations to Aoki!

Protected: The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook 16 photos Launch gallery Protected: The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook 1. Keshia Knight Pulliam Source: 1 of 16 2. Keshia Knight Pulliam Source: 2 of 16 3. Jarrell Jordan Source: 3 of 16 4. Jarrell Jordan Source: 4 of 16 5. Quad Webb Lunceford Source: 5 of 16 6. Quad Webb Lunceford Source: 6 of 16 7. Khalil Simmons Source: 7 of 16 8. Khalil Simmons Source: 8 of 16 9. Johnny Jones Source: 9 of 16 10. Johnny Jones Source: 10 of 16 11. Rob Hardy Source: 11 of 16 12. Rob Hardy Source: 12 of 16 13. Reginae Carter Source: 13 of 16 14. Reginae Carter Source: 14 of 16 15. Roxan Veronica Smith Source: 15 of 16 16. Roxan Veronica Smith Source: 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Protected: The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook Protected: The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below: Password:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Aoki Lee Simmons Got Accepted Into Harvard At Just 16-Years-Old [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com