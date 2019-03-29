Cast Revealed For The Clark Sisters Biopic Coming To Lifetime [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

It was recently reported that a Clark Sisters biopic was in the works. The project was slated to air on Lifetime sometime this year.

At the time, we didn’t know who would be cast in the project. We only knew that there were some strong names behind it, including Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott who would serve as executive producers. a first for Blige and Elliott.

Now, the cast has been revealed. Shadow and Act reports: “Aunjanue Ellis will star as the sisters’ iconic mother, Mattie Moss Clark. The sisters are: Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra Sheard as Karen (her real-life mother), Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Raven Goodwin as Denise and Angela Birchett as Jacky.”

THE CLARK SISTERS BIOPIC THO! SANG YA'LL! pic.twitter.com/iEZDFldfxo — Tracie NotStacie (@divatia20) March 28, 2019

The story, with a title that has been changed to The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, will tell the story of the highest selling female gospel group of all time and their mother Mattie Moss Clark.

Lifetime described the project: “Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry. Christine Swanson is the director of a Sylvia L. Jones-written script.”

For decades, The Clark Sisters have had reach far beyond the gospel community with secular artists covering and sampling their music. Xscape covered “Is My Living In Vain” on their debut album Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha. Missy Elliott, who will serve as one of the executive producers featured The Clark Sisters on her Miss E…So Addictive album for the song “Higher Ground,” and most recently Jay Z and Beyoncé sampled their instrumentation and vocals from “Ha Ya (Eternal Life)” on their Everything is Love album for the song, “Family Feud.”

We don’t know how the project will pan out but what we can say is that the vocals will be on point. Fellow Gospel great Donald Lawrence has been working with the cast to duplicate the signature Clark Sisters sound. Check out the chill-inducing clips on the following pages.

