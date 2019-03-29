CLOSE
Delivery Man Caught On Doorbell Camera Seeking Sip Of Kid’s Milkshake

A DoorDash delivery driver was caught on a doorbell camera taking a sip of a milkshake at a home in in Stockton, Calif. 14-year-old Rishab,says he enjoyed that cookies and cream milkshake until he found out  the next day when he found out that the delivery man took a sip of his Cold Stone Creamery order.

“My dad told me to check out the video from last night and once I checked it out I watched five, six times,” the teen tells FOX40. “I felt really disgusted about what had happened.” The family didn’t discover what happened until it was too late. See the video and read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: nypost.com 

