Rappers Salt-N-Pepa To Be Featured In Miniseries

I Love the 90s Grand Opening - Arrivals

Wednesday Lifetime announced that the network will be exploring early female hip-hop pioneers with a new miniseries about Salt-N-Pepa. Simply titled Salt-N-Pepa, the miniseries will follow the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they make their way through the hip-hop world that all started with the groups first recording experience with a friend’s school project.

Both  James and Denton are involved in the project as executive producers alongside Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah, and Shakim Compere, among others. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: people.com

 

