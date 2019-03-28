Over the last couple of weeks, Le’Andria Johnson has made headlines after checking into rehab for alcoholism and then appearing on “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” While on the show she talked about some of her issues and shared with her booking agent and best friend, Robert that she wants to take a different direction in life.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the Christian Post, she said, “I don’t want to sing gospel music.”

Her booking agent couldn’t believe it and Iyanla broke down why Johnson might be struggling with abusing alcohol. They even talked about him covering for her when she shows up to different scheduled events late and how things can change over time.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Months ago during an event in Philadelphia, Johnson confessed to some woman at a church, “It took an ankle bracelet for me to stop drinking … December 7, that was the last time I had alcohol.”

SEE ALSO: Le’Andria Johnson On The Shock Of Winning A Grammy While Pregnant Out Of Wedlock [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

During the episode with Iyanla, Johnson confessed that she didn’t feel like she should be ministering to anyone while going through this.

Johnson said, “I can’t even minister to myself, let alone [being] obligated to minister to somebody else.”

You can watch the clip of Le’Andria on “Fix My Life” below and we will continue to keep Le’Andria Johnson in our prayers!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Le’Andria Johnson To Her Agent: “I Don’t Want To Sing Gospel Music” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com