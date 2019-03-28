Mr. Griffin: Get You Some Rest [VIDEO]

GRIFF this year fasted, planned out his comedy show and everything was a success. One thing GRIFF didn’t map out was rest time.

If you know GRIFF, he loves to nap. While talking about resting he shared some Bible verses that talk about it.

GRIFF mentioned that he’s apart of the nap ministry and loves to take them everyday if he can.

He shared that rest isn’t the only thing people need, but to take out time for self-care. Make sure you listen to the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

