The 34th Annual Stellar Awards Set to Tape Live Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena Hosted by Kirk Franklin

March 27, 2019 (Las Vegas, NV) –The 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards presented by AT&T will tape live on Friday, March 29 at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena and will air on Easter Sunday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT.

The biggest night in gospel music returns to BET after a 15-year hiatus with gospel legend Shirley Caesar, Sonya Blakey, VaShawn Mitchell, Jelani Winston, Katlyn Nichol and Sandra “Pepa” Denton just added to the list of presenters scheduled to appear. Presenters previously announced include Anthony Brown, Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, DeVon Franklin, Janice Gaines and JJ Hairston. Hezekiah Walker and Phil Thompson have now joined the thrilling list of performers set to hit the stage including Brian Courtney Wilson, Charles Jenkins, Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelontae Gavin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maranda Curtis and Todd Dulaney.

As previously announced, the show will feature a moving posthumous tribute to the undisputed Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin by Kelly Price, Regina Belle and Erica Campbell. The performance will be followed by a presentation of the Aretha Franklin ICON Award to the family of the late legend. Gospel prince, Kirk Franklin, returns to host the live show taping at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Also being honored this year is legendary gospel singer Delores Washington Green of The Caravans, receiving The Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award. Stellar Honors Hall of Fame Inductees include Jackie Patillo (Dove Awards), James Robinson, Jr. (Malaco Gospel) and Phil Thornton (RCA Inspiration).

The Stellar Awards show taping is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from $50 – $200 at www.ticketmaster.com. The show’s star-studded red-carpet Live Stream Show sponsored by AARP and CLIMB.ORG will be hosted by Jason Nelson and Goo Goo Atkins, and the newly popular Emerging Artist stage will showcase performances by DOE, Jabari Johnson and Will McMillan.

The 34th Annual Stellar Awards Set to Tape Live Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena Hosted by Kirk Franklin was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: