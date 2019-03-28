Jekalyn Carr Spends Astonishing 8 WEEKS at #1 on Billboard & MediaBase Charts with hit single, “It’s Yours”

Source: Images By Kecia / IMAGES BY KECIAMarch 28, 2019) –Jekalyn Carr’s hit single,’s hit single, “It’s Yours,” has spent an ASTONISHING 8 WEEKS at NUMBER 1 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and MEDIABASE Gospel chart! Clearly, this song has impacted listeners with it’s encouraging message!

The song is the second number one single from Jekalyn’s One Nation Under God project, that was released in February 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart. The song “You Will Win” spent 5 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and Carr garnered a MA Dove Award for Traditional Album of the Year for One Nation Under God.

She is nominated for five Stellar Awards – Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional CD of the Year, Recorded Music Package of the Year and Artist of the Year and was nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards for Gospel Album of the Year and Gospel Performance/Song of the Year. In addition, she is celebrating her first-ever NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Gospel Album for the project One Nation Under God.

Carr will perform during the star-studded Stellar Awards, the biggest night in Gospel music, on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV at the Orleans Showroom. For more information, visit www.theStellarAwards.com.

Lunjeal Music Group, recently named by Billboard Magazine as one of the Top 10 Gospel Labels of 2018, kicked-off the new year with the announcement of their most recent signing of the dynamic and captivating South African Praise & Worship artist, Praise Peterson.

Peterson originally hails from Mutare, Zimbabwe. His father was an accomplished guitarist and recording artist and his mother was a pastor. Peterson began his musical career as a studio engineer for Nigerian Jazz Guitarist, Kunle Ayo, where he worked with-and gleaned from-some of South Africa’s most elite musicians. In 2017, he partnered with Major1 Records, which is owned and operated by highly esteemed Major Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, for the recording of his debut album, Songs From Heaven Live. Bushiri is the pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Pretoria, where Peterson is a member and worship leader.

“Same Power,” the first single to be released from the album has already been met with critical acclaim in Africa, Europe, and Asia, and is generating an organic groundswell buzz with fans posting unsolicited reaction videos on social media. Songs From Heaven Live will be released in the United States Fall, 2019 and will be the first product of Peterson’s new partnership with Carr and Lunjeal Music Group.

Carr states, “Lunjeal Music Group is excited to join forces with such a dynamic and electrifying worshipper like Praise Peterson! He carries a gift that is certain to galvanize and embolden worshippers both domestically and internationally.”

ABOUT JEKALYN CARR:

GRAMMY® nominated and Dove Award winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, has been soaring to success since the beginning of her career at the tender age of 15.

As an independent artist, Carr has garnered both national and international reach with a Billboard No. 1 Top Gospel Album, The Life Project, as well as No. 1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and No. 1 on Gospel Digital Song chart for single, “You’re Bigger.” The song also peaked at No. 33 on the Adult R&B Radio Airplay chart.

Jekalyn’s achievements have landed her collaborations with gospel legends Shirley Caesar and Dorothy Norwood and performances on GMA’s Dove Awards, OWN’s Greenleaf, BET’s “Joyful Noise,” Black Music Honors and The Triumph Awards. In addition, she was featured in a documentary, Rejoice and Shout alongside legends such as: Smokey Robinson, Andrae Crouch, and Kirk Franklin.

As compelling as she is as a vocalist, she is equally as dynamic as an evangelist. This emerging artist’s national acclaim is evinced by the distinct honor of being named Jet Magazine’s Top Ten Faces You Need to Know and Ebony’s Power 100 list.

Jekalyn’s heartfelt ministry and songs touch all genres, young and old. Her message is, “you can be successful if you believe, pursue the vision, and most of all trust God.”

Jekalyn Carr Spends Astonishing 8 WEEKS at #1 on Billboard & MediaBase Charts with hit single, “It’s Yours” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: