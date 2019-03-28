New Aretha Franklin Documentary ‘Amazing Grace’ Will Show Her Like You Have Never Seen Her Before

The legendary queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is getting the documentary treatment the legend is truly worthy of in the new film “Amazing Grace.” In a preview clip of the upcoming film about the life of the soulful singer who is a 18-time Grammy winner you see her in the early days of her career.

You go back almost 50 years ago seeing the making her legendary album, “Amazing Grace” which was released in 1972. The historic album still stands as her best selling record ever. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abcnews.go.com

