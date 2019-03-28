CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Aretha Franklin Documentary ‘Amazing Grace’ Will Show Her Like You Have Never Seen Her Before

10 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

The legendary queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is getting the documentary treatment the legend is truly worthy of in the new film “Amazing Grace.”  In a preview clip of the upcoming film about the life of the soulful singer who is a 18-time Grammy winner you see her in the early days of her career.

You go back almost 50 years ago seeing the making her legendary album, “Amazing Grace” which was released in 1972. The historic album still stands as her best selling record ever. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abcnews.go.com

 

Amazing Grace , Aretha Frankli , Jerry Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close