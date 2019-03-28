Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying, “It Is An Embarrassment To Our Nation”

President Trump is at it again!

Tuesday we learned Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges of felony were dropped and his record is clean. His lawyers said, “He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks remade to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”

President Trump decided to share his opinion Thursday morning. ” FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”, he said.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Twitter was outraged by his choice to speak on this case. Asking, “can we also have the Mueller report?”

Umm, can we also Have the Mueller Report? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 28, 2019

Someone even decided to photoshop his tweet:

Looks Like you Had a Typo Again! Fixed it for you! pic.twitter.com/UzNAS5wTFg — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 28, 2019

