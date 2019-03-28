5th Grader Dies After School Fight

A 5th grader in South Carolina died from her injuries after a fight at her elementary school.

School officials who called 911 initially said the girl collapsed Monday and was unconscious but breathing in the nurse’s office at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, according to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, but two days later she died from her injuries.

The report and statements from deputies and school officials have not detailed how the girl was injured or what the fight was about. The attack is listed on the report as a simple assault.

