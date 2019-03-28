CLOSE
Wendy Williams Announces ‘Planned’ Break From Taping

Wendy Williams is taking a break from filming amidst rumors her husband Kevin Hunter fathered a child with his mistress. However, Wendy reassured fans the break was pre-planned despite going on hiatus earlier this year. According to Wendy, she’ll be back with all new shows on April 8.

The announcement comes on the heels of rumors Wendy relapsed. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

The media veteran recently admitted her struggle with sobriety and that she is living in a sober house. According to TheDailyMail, Wendy allegedly got addicted to prescription pills after hurting her arm in an altercation with her husband after a private investigator revealed her was having an affair.

Fans suspect Wendy is taking a break to get herself together after the last week in the headlines. And for her sanity, we hope she is taking the time she needs to get strong again. Prayer’s up for Wendy.

