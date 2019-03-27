[VIDEO] Man Sucker Punches Public Defender During Court Hearing

Wednesday a Florida man facing a battery charge in Florida punched a public defender in the head during a court appearance. According to officials William Green got out of his seat at the Broward County bond court, walked up to the lawyer who was looking down at papers and sucker punched her. The punch knocked her to the floor. The attack caught everyone in the room off guard and in shock, video posted by WPLG shows.

Read more of the story and see the video in the link below.

SOURCE: nypost.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: