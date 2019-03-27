CLOSE
Raleigh Police Say Man Stabs And Kills His Boyfriend With Pocket Knife

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

A deadly domestic related stabbing took place Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex located off Capital Boulevard in the 1500 block of Tivoli Court. A man and his boyfriend were fighting when one of the men stabbed the other in the neck with a pocket knife according to police. The fatal stabbing occurred in the home of the victim.

47-year-old Terrell Boyette has been identified as the victim. He was transported to WakeMed where he later died. According to officials Boyette’s 24-year-old boyfriend has been identified as Ni-Keith Jerkins who is on the run from police. The Police ask that you call them if you have information related to the investigation. Call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

