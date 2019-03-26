CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Grandmother’s Prayer Closet Still Stands After Tornado Hits Alabama [VIDEO]

New Orleans East suffers severe damage after a tornado

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Earlier this month a E4-tornado destroyed everything in its path in Alabama. Buildings, homes and more were down, but according to Fox5DC a grandmother’s prayer closet made it through.

11 Alive reports that Chaplain Jason Smith was out when they discovered the prayer closet. On Facebook, Smith shared photos of it.

He said on the post, “Are you kiddin me!!! My God is awesome!!! Shout somebody!”

The post has been shared 96,000 times since it went up. Everyone that has comment praises God for this wonderful blessing and this is such a blessing.

 

