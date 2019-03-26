CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Fiancé Of Man Who Violently Kicked Elderly Homeless Woman On NYC Subway Says Victim Threatened To Kill Her Family

0 reads
Leave a comment
MTA Plans To Replace Newsstands With Vending Machines In New York City Subway Stations

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

He was charged with assault and harassment, according to the New York Daily News. The judge presiding over the case ordered him to be held on $30,000 bond/$15,000 cash at his arraignment early Sunday.

The victim, a 78-year-old homeless woman, suffered a cut above her left eye, and bruising around her face after the vicious attack, according to police.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

In the clip, Gomez is seen kicking the woman after a verbal exchange that occurred before witnesses pulled out their cameras. What also remains questionable is why no one interfered to assist the woman who was defenseless as she tried to shield her body from the blows with her arm and hand.

The video raised the question of witness responsibility and why anyone would be prompted to strike an elderly woman.

Gomez’s finance, Alicia Cox, 44, spoke to the Daily News and claimed that the attack was an act of self-defense prompted after the woman allegedly threatened to stab her whole family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cox said that she, along with Gomez and her 11-year-old daughter boarded the train when Gomez directed the girl to sit next to the woman.

“As soon as my daughter lays down, the lady goes, ‘Oh, what are you doing?’ So Marc goes to her and says, ‘Excuse me?’” Cox said. “He turns to her and says, ‘Ma’am I’m not bothering you, I’m not trying to do anything to you. We’re just trying to get home, My daughter is trying to sleep.’ And she goes, ‘Oh,I don’t care, I’ll punch her in the head.’”

SEE ALSO: Rest In Peace: Mom Falls To Her Death While Carrying Daughter Down NYC Train Station Steps

Cox claims that she then directed her daughter to move while Gomez and the woman continued their verbal exchange, where allegedly the woman said she will stab and kill them.

“When she threatened to stab all of us once again, it’s like he (Gomez) snapped because he sensed us right behind him and he snapped.”

“He’s a real loving guy. He’s a sweetheart,” Cox said about her fiancé. “It’s just that we both agree that he made a bad decision, went about it the wrong way.

However, police concluded that the attack was unprovoked.

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

40 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Fiancé Of Man Who Violently Kicked Elderly Homeless Woman On NYC Subway Says Victim Threatened To Kill Her Family was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 week ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close