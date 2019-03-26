CLOSE
Charges Dropped In Case Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors have dropped their charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett who originally alleged that Smollett had lied to police about being attacked.  However many are now wondering what went south to cause the sudden change.

As a result Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” To be clear, this is not a deal and Smollett will not have to do any Community Service.

Smollett was initially indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

Police and prosecutors originally stated that Smollett falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked on January 29th in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay from EMPIRE!

There are also reports that the records in this case will be sealed leaving many to wonder what caused the sudden change.

The next question is, will Jussie Smollett get his role back on Empire and how will he bounce back from this?

Charges Dropped In Case Against Jussie Smollett was originally published on praiserichmond.com

