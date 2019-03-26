Jussie Smollett Receives A Deferred Prosecution Deal

The ‘Empire star Jessie Smollett, is headed to court Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, where he will expect a deferred prosecution deal. The alleged attack took place January 29th, he later received 16 charges of counts of disorderly conduct, one count for each crime he claimed.

Statement from #JussieSmollett’s lawyers: “He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks remade to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.” https://t.co/w1of1K9kET pic.twitter.com/lnub0GX8zq — Majic 102.1 FM (@Majic1021) March 26, 2019

Smollett, hired attorney Mark Geragos as his lead lawyer after he pleaded not guilty March 14 to charges he staged a hate-crime attack against himself in Streeterville. Lawyers of Jussie said, ” indictment should never have been filed in the first place.”

Looks like he will have time to focus on his career.

The courts had #JussieSmollett appearing again April 17th, it’s unclear why he’s here. He’s joined by family, legal counsel, and a community activist well known in the city. @fox32news https://t.co/YOmnxdow34 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) March 26, 2019

