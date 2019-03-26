CLOSE
Entertainment News
Jussie Smollett Receives A Deferred Prosecution Deal

The ‘Empire star Jessie Smollett, is headed to court Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, where he will expect a deferred prosecution deal. The alleged attack took place January 29th, he later received 16 charges of counts of disorderly conduct, one count for each crime he claimed.

Smollett, hired attorney Mark Geragos as his lead lawyer after he pleaded not guilty March 14 to charges he staged a hate-crime attack against himself in Streeterville. Lawyers of Jussie said, ” indictment should never have been filed in the first place.”

Looks like he will have time to focus on his career.

Jussie Smollett Receives A Deferred Prosecution Deal was originally published on hiphopnc.com

