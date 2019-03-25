CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of The Greater Raleigh Chamber Of Commerce

1 reads
Leave a comment
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

Source: Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018 / IONE DIGITAL – Creative Services

For this moment of empowerment, we would like to introduce to you; Adrienne Cole , The President/CEO Of The Greater Raleigh Chamber Of Commerce.

Local Tentpole: Women’s Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 for our 25th Anniversary at PNC Arena

“Preserving Our Legacy”

Performances By

Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Curtis

Featuring

Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS

Local Tentpole: Women’s Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

This an event you won’t want to miss!

It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of The Greater Raleigh Chamber Of Commerce was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 week ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close