Garner Shooting Leaves 19-Year-Old Man Dead And Woman Wounded In Car

According to Garner police a 19-year-old man was found dead in a car after a shooting Sunday evening. According to a statement on Twitter by Garner police the fatal shooting happened near Vandora Springs Road and 7th Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Officials said a woman whose age was not disclosed was found suffering from injuries from gunfire. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Garner police said in a statement that the murder was likely not “a random incident.”

The Garner police is asking that if anyone has information about the shooting to call them at 919-772-8810.

