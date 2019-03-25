Taraji P. Henson Shares Why We Must Model After Jesus Christ And Combat Hate With Love [VIDEO]

Taraji P. Henson is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Best of Enemies,” where she plays, Ann Atwater. The film is based upon a true story about Atwater, who was an outspoken civil rights activist that had to work C.P. Ellis, played by Sam Rockwell, the president of the Durham chapter of United Klans of America.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the Christian Post, the two worked together for a community summit in Durham, North Carolina in 1971 that ended up desegregating schools. Racial tension was high during that time and from that experience the two formed a friendship that lasted up until Ellis’ passed away in 2005.

Both characters in the film loved God. They prayed with their families, read the Bible and in the movie both found a way to follow in God’s footsteps and to focus on love instead of hate.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Henson said, “If you’re a person of Christ, and if you are a Christian, then that’s what you do, that’s what Jesus did. Jesus was nailed to a cross by people who hated Him, resurrected, and still loved those same people. So you have to tap into that if you are truly a Christian. When we talk about love, we talk about God’s love. It’s unconditional and love is the search for understanding. So even the person you hate, if you want change you can’t match it with hate or else nothing’s going to change. Someone has to rise above and tap into love. And that’s when she (Atwater) was able to get change.”

SEE ALSO: #BlackExcellence: Taraji P. Henson To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In one of the scenes of the movie, Ellis talks about how guns fight his battles and Atwater reveals that the Bible fights for her. Both characters from the movie have passed and Henson as well as Rockwell wanted to make sure the story was told in the correct way.

Henson added, “Even though they’re not alive, they have family members that love them very much and we wanted it to do them a service. This story is very important and if we don’t handle it well, then their lives were in vain. And we can’t have that because their stories are too important.”

“The Best of Enemies” comes out in theaters on April 5th. Watch the trailer below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Taraji P. Henson Shares Why We Must Model After Jesus Christ And Combat Hate With Love [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com