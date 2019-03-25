Nursing Student Struggling Gifted Car From Stranger: “It’s Been The Biggest Blessing Of My Life” [VIDEO]

22-year-old Kayla Cooper has not only been attending nursing school, but also works two part-time jobs. She recently got a gift from a stranger she is now calling “the biggest blessing.”

While at Auto City, Cooper broke down in tears after realizing she didn’t have enough money for a down payment to purchase a used car. According to Good Morning America, Dan Laguardia, who is a father of four learned about what was going on with Cooper and wanted to help her out.

He was at the dealership trying to trade his car in when everything happened.

Laguardia said to GMA, “I heard Kayla at the next table, she sounded like she was upset. I really wasn’t trying to be nosy, but I heard her sales guy say, ‘Can somebody help you out? Do you have a family member or friend?’ That’s when I tuned into the conversation.”

While getting more of the story he learned that Cooper has been driving a loaner and really needed a car of her own for work. He asked the salesperson to call her to come back.

Laguardia offered his 2005 Scion and Cooper couldn’t believe it. He recalls her asking if she could give him a hug and was in tears.

Cooper said, “I’m still in shock about it because how could someone give it away without anything in return? I just want to thank him. It’s been the biggest blessing of my life. I hope and pray that someday I can do the same big gesture that he did.”

