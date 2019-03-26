CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North Carolina Due To Listeria

1 reads
Leave a comment
Studio shot of halved avocados

Source: Getty

Before you have your avocado toast this morning, a major California avocado producer has issued a voluntary recall with concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria.

California-based company Henry Avocado Corp. distributed and sold the popular fruit in bulk at stores in question in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire , Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

The company is recalling all organic and conventional avocados sent from the facility, which was not in use until January 2019. Consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado”label on the sticker on they outside of the fruit.

Listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women and newborns, people over 65 and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It infects around 1,600 every year, and kills around 260.

Consumers who have purchased the avocados are urged not to eat them, the product should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund.

Must Read:

7 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North Carolina Due To Listeria was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 week ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close