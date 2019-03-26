Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North Carolina Due To Listeria

Before you have your avocado toast this morning, a major California avocado producer has issued a voluntary recall with concerns they could be contaminated with Listeria.

California-based company Henry Avocado Corp. distributed and sold the popular fruit in bulk at stores in question in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire , Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

The company is recalling all organic and conventional avocados sent from the facility, which was not in use until January 2019. Consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado”label on the sticker on they outside of the fruit.

Listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women and newborns, people over 65 and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It infects around 1,600 every year, and kills around 260.

Consumers who have purchased the avocados are urged not to eat them, the product should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund.

Jodi Berry Posted 2 hours ago

