Angela Rye To Speak At Event Hosted By NCCU’s Women’s Center

CNN commentator and attorney Angela Rye will be the featured keynote speaker at the 6th Annual Expo and Symposium hosted by North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) Women’s Center. The symposium, titled “I’m Every Woman,” will be held at 7 p.m. on March 27, 2019, in B.N. Duke Auditorium on the university’s campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free and public event. The symposium is held in partnership with the Rock The Lyceum lecture series and University College.
A Seattle native, Angela Rye is a prominent strategist who has offered commentary for several media outlets including CNN, BET, NBC, HBO, ABC and MSNBC. Her dialogue ranges from political campaigns to complex legislation and administration policies with national and international implications. She has become a voice of conviction on many pressing issues in the United States, including politics, race in America, criminal and social justice and other public policy issues.
In addition, Rye is the Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm that seeks to encourage young professionals in three core areas: economic empowerment, civic engagement, and political involvement. She currently serves on the board of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and is a senior advisor to the Government Technology and Services Coalition.
Along with Rye, the symposium will feature Shayla Hebron, network producer and owner of Beyond the Lens LLC, and Tracy Mosley, NCCU alumna and promotions director for Radio One.
Before the symposium, there will be a vendor expo and Project SAFE testing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Brant Street Plaza. Project SAFE is a peer education program aiming to reduce the incidence of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections among college students.
Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best On The 'Gram
Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best On The 'Gram
1.1 of 45
2.2 of 45
3.3 of 45
4.4 of 45
5.5 of 45
6.6 of 45
7.7 of 45
8.8 of 45
9.9 of 45
10.10 of 45
11.11 of 45
12.12 of 45
13.13 of 45
14.14 of 45
15.15 of 45
16.16 of 45
17.Source:false 17 of 45
18.Source:false 18 of 45
19.Source:false 19 of 45
20.Source:false 20 of 45
21.Source:false 21 of 45
22.Source:false 22 of 45
23.Source:false 23 of 45
24.Source:false 24 of 45
25.Source:false 25 of 45
26.Source:false 26 of 45
27.Source:false 27 of 45
28.Source:false 28 of 45
29.Source:false 29 of 45
30.Source:false 30 of 45
31.Source:false 31 of 45
32.Source:false 32 of 45
33.Source:false 33 of 45
34.Source:false 34 of 45
35.Source:false 35 of 45
36.Source:false 36 of 45
37.Source:false 37 of 45
38.Source:false 38 of 45
39.Source:false 39 of 45
40.Source:false 40 of 45
41.Source:false 41 of 45
42.Source:false 42 of 45
43.Source:false 43 of 45
44.Source:false 44 of 45
45.Source:false 45 of 45
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Angela Rye To Speak At Event Hosted By NCCU’s Women’s Center was originally published on foxync.com