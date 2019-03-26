CLOSE
Angela Rye To Speak At Event Hosted By NCCU’s Women’s Center

Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Angela Rye

Source: courtesy of Angela Rye / courtesy of Angela Rye

CNN commentator and attorney Angela Rye will be the featured keynote speaker at the 6th Annual Expo and Symposium hosted by North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) Women’s Center. The symposium, titled “I’m Every Woman,” will be held at 7 p.m. on March 27, 2019, in B.N. Duke Auditorium on the university’s campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free and public event. The symposium is held in partnership with the Rock The Lyceum lecture series and University College.

A Seattle native, Angela Rye is a prominent strategist who has offered commentary for several media outlets including CNN, BET, NBC, HBO, ABC and MSNBC. Her dialogue ranges from political campaigns to complex legislation and administration policies with national and international implications. She has become a voice of conviction on many pressing issues in the United States, including politics, race in America, criminal and social justice and other public policy issues.

In addition, Rye is the Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm that seeks to encourage young professionals in three core areas: economic empowerment, civic engagement, and political involvement. She currently serves on the board of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and is a senior advisor to the Government Technology and Services Coalition.

Along with Rye, the symposium will feature Shayla Hebron, network producer and owner of Beyond the Lens LLC, and Tracy Mosley, NCCU alumna and promotions director for Radio One.

Before the symposium, there will be a vendor expo and Project SAFE testing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Brant Street Plaza. Project SAFE is a peer education program aiming to reduce the incidence of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections among college students.

 

What a difference a few years can make! Tamron Hall left NBC News to pursue greener pastures and that's exactly what happened. Not only is her new talk show debuting this fall, but she recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 48-years-old and is married. Here she is winning the ultimate game of life on the 'Gram!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Angela Rye To Speak At Event Hosted By NCCU’s Women’s Center was originally published on foxync.com

