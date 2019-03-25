CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Cling And Jerk [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates an upper body routine consisting of the cling and jerk, bicep curl/lung and side raises exercises. Check out the video up top and give it a try at 3 sets of 15 reps!

Ready? Let’s move!

