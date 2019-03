A church in Wisconsin are now picking up the pieces after stain glass windows were damaged by vandalism. According to WSAW, the man that did the damage has been taken into custody and is believed to have mental health issues.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reports state that this isn’t the first time the man in question done something like this. He went into the City Park neighborhood and damaged other homes, buildings and vehicles.

All Saints’ Episcopal Church now has 20 windows boarded up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Parishioner Steve Gilling said, “He broke several of our standard windows in our nursery, in our sacristy, but then he also broke every stained glass widow in our chapel. We’re saving the stained glass pieces so portions of them may be helpful putting the windows back together, and you just go into recovery mode and think about it later.”

SEE ALSO: Teens Record Themselves Vandalizing Historic Church [VIDEO]

Most of the damages will be covered by insurance, but the church still set up a fundraising page for additional donations.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Church Asking For Donations After Stain Glass Windows Were Damaged By Vandalism was originally published on getuperica.com