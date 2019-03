The members of Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries are mourning the loss of a 5-year-old child. According to ABC 13, the child died after a table at the church fell on him.

Reports state that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m.

The 5-year-old was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and died that same evening.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the table to fall and we will continue to keep the family and friend of this young boy in our prayers.

Larissa Mendoza Posted 8 hours ago

