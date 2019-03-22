No Charges Against Mississippi Mom Whose Children Drowned After SUV Rolled Into Creek

A 25-year-old Mississippi mother whose two boys drowned after the SUV they were left in rolled into a creek. Jenea Monique Payne will not face charges in the incident. Last week Payne was arrested and faced charges of negligent manslaughter and child neglect. The reason according to the Clarion-Ledger was because Payne’s two sons, 4-year-old Steve Smith and 1-year-old Rasheed Johnson Jr. were killed after being left in the SUV.

Sources say that Payne told investigators that she left her three children, two boys and their 2-year-old sister Raelynn Johnson asleep in the SUV while she went inside a quick stop. The 4-year-old was buckled into the front seat and the two smaller children were in car seats in the back.

The vehicle was not running but the keys were left in the SUV. Payne told the police that she was shopping in the store for about five to 10 minutes when the accident happened. Investigators believe that the 4-year-old boy put the keys into the ignition and turned the car on and put it in neutral causing the car to start to roll away. The baby girl Raelynn was rescued but her brothers were not saved in time. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com

