CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

14-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Raleigh

70 reads
Leave a comment
Prosecutors: Brother of cop's girlfriend killed him to get hands on gun collection

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Police said 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas died early Friday after being shot at an east Raleigh apartment complex. Police responded to shooting at the Milburnie Road Apartments about 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Initially police couldn’t locate any victims or witnesses but they later found the 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed, where he passed away. Police are searching for a dark-colored, midsize sedan in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP or by visiting raleighcrimestoppers.org.

SOURCE: wral.com 

Jamahri Lucas , Milburnie Road Apartments

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 6 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 week ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 1 week ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 1 week ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close