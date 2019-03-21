LifeWay Christian Store To Close All 170 Stores Nationwide

For years now customers have been going to LifeWay Christian Store to purchase Bibles, items for Sunday School and more. According to Christian Post, LifeWay Christian Resources announced that they will be closing the remaining 170 stores this year to focus on online sales only.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Director of corporate communications for LifeWay explained that this was “a strategic shift of resources to a dynamic digital strategy.”

She said, “The organization will continue to offer a broad selection of resources through LifeWay.com and the LifeWay Customer Service Center (1-800-458-2772). LifeWay will also continue to serve customers through its network of church partners who work directly with churches.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like many other companies LifeWay has to focus on a new strategic plan to not only stay in business, but to continue to serve customers.

President of LifeWay, Thom Rainer said, “We will be transitioning many of those resources from our LifeWay stores to digital channels. The good news is that we will be better prepared to meet the future. The challenging news is that some of our stores will have to close.

SEE ALSO: Entrepreneur Aims To Open Only Black-Owned Bookstore In Orlando

The dates of closures for the remaining 170 stores will depend on the local circumstances. LifeWay was founded in 1891 and even though they have to close the doors of the store are hoping they can still stay in business with online sales.

Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books 18 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books 1. Terrell Owens Source: 1 of 18 2. Terrell Owens wrote ‘Little T Learns To Share’. Source: 2 of 18 3. George Foreman Source: 3 of 18 4. George Foreman wrote ‘Let George Do It’. Source: 4 of 18 5. Jada Pinkett Smith Source: 5 of 18 6. Jada Pinkett Smith wrote ‘Girls Hold Up This World’. Source: 6 of 18 7. Spike and Tonya Lee Source: 7 of 18 8. The couple wrote ‘Giant Steps To Change The World’. Source: 8 of 18 9. Alex Rodriguez Source: 9 of 18 10. Whoopi Goldberg Source: 10 of 18 11. Whoopi wrote ‘Sugar Plum Ballerinas’. Source: 11 of 18 12. Bill Cosby Source: 12 of 18 13. Garcelle Beauvais wrote ‘I Am Mixed’ and ‘I Am Living in Two Homes’. Source: 13 of 18 14. Will Smith Source: 14 of 18 15. Jay Leno Source: 15 of 18 16. Madonna Source: 16 of 18 17. Monyetta Shaw wrote ‘The Adventure of Maddie’ Source: 17 of 18 18. Alicia Keys wrote ‘Blue Moon’ Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children’s Books

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

LifeWay Christian Store To Close All 170 Stores Nationwide was originally published on getuperica.com