Prairie View A&M Student Hospitalized After Roommate Pours Bleach In Her Eyes

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

A 19-year-old student at Prairie View A&M University was hospitalized after her roommate vindictively poured bleach on her during a physical altercation.

Julisha Wyatt, 19, was taken by ambulance to the hospital after the incident caused minor burns on her body as well. She was later after doctors flushed her eyes and treated her burns.

Brianna Esomchukwu, an 18-year-old freshman, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and booked at Waller County Jail outside of Houston, Texas, the same jail where Sandra Bland was held.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A tale of two photos. Left, Garland teen Julisha Wyatt getting her eyes flushed out after they were doused with bleach. Right, her college roommate Brianna Esomchukwu who is now facing charges. AT 10 on @wfaa we'll explain what led up to the attack. pic.twitter.com/EUngwqNIJQ — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) March 15, 2019

According to WKYC, the incident occurred between Esomchukwu and Wyatt on March 8, right before spring break.

However, the teens have differences of opinion on what occurred during that day. Wyatt’s family told WFAA that the conversation went left after she confronted Esomuchukwu about the smell of marijuana after she complained to the dorm’s resident assistant. But Esomchukwu says the confrontation occurred because she was repeatedly locked out of the apartment.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey Teen Goes From Being Homeless To Getting Accepted Into 17 Colleges

Julisha’s aunt, Lenell Wyatt, said that her and Julisha’s mother were both deeply disturbed when they received the news of her injuries.

“You never think that you’re going to get a call saying your baby, your child, has had bleach thrown in her eyes,” Wyatt said.

A Prairie View A&M spokesperson told WFAA that Esomchukwu’s enrollment and status as a student are now under review after what transpired.

Wyatt’s family hope that one day she can put this all behind her and will likely move out of the apartment after students return from Spring Break.

“I want her roommate to be punished,”Wyatt said. “I want Prairie View A&M to realize that this was a serious situation, and could have been much worse than what it is.”

Celebs Representing HBCUs 4 photos Launch gallery Celebs Representing HBCUs 1. Terrence J Source: 1 of 4 2. Ruben Studdard Source: 2 of 4 3. Filmmaker Will Packer attended Florida A&M University Source: 3 of 4 4. Alice Walker Source: 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs Celebs Representing HBCUs We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Prairie View A&M Student Hospitalized After Roommate Pours Bleach In Her Eyes was originally published on getuperica.com