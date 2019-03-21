Faith Walking: Jesus Gave Everything You Need [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is talking all about God’s promises to us. We never know what’s in store for our lives because God has so many unexpected things for us planned.
She mentioned though that sometimes we wait for his promises, but aren’t doing the work to get closer to them.
Erica wants us to know that his promise doesn’t just magically appear.
Speak what God has said over your life and trust in him. Make sure you check out the full “Faith Walking” up top!
