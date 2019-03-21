GRIFF’s Prayer: Listening To Today’s Hip-Hop Music [VIDEO]

Back in the day, GRIFF used to listen to NWA and other artists like that, but didn’t rock with everything they said. The other day he was listening to a newer hip-hop song and they spoke about shooting up the whole block.
GRIFF mentioned that he’s not that aggressive and he doesn’t want to hurt anybody. He laughed because his spirit just won’t let him listen to this kind of music anymore.
As he went through other songs, finally a Slick Rick one came on and he could listen to it.
GRIFF realized he can’t listen to new hip-hop songs because he’s old. Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!
