Back in the day, GRIFF used to listen to NWA and other artists like that, but didn’t rock with everything they said. The other day he was listening to a newer hip-hop song and they spoke about shooting up the whole block.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF mentioned that he’s not that aggressive and he doesn’t want to hurt anybody. He laughed because his spirit just won’t let him listen to this kind of music anymore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As he went through other songs, finally a Slick Rick one came on and he could listen to it.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: I See Jesus In You [VIDEO]

GRIFF realized he can’t listen to new hip-hop songs because he’s old. Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Listening To Today’s Hip-Hop Music [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com