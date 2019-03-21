GRIFF’s Prayer: Listening To Today’s Hip-Hop Music [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.21.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
griff's prayer

Source: c/s / iOne

Back in the day, GRIFF used to listen to NWA and other artists like that, but didn’t rock with everything they said. The other day he was listening to a newer hip-hop song and they spoke about shooting up the whole block.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

GRIFF mentioned that he’s not that aggressive and he doesn’t want to hurt anybody. He laughed because his spirit just won’t let him listen to this kind of music anymore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As he went through other songs, finally a Slick Rick one came on and he could listen to it.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: I See Jesus In You [VIDEO]

GRIFF realized he can’t listen to new hip-hop songs because he’s old. Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Listening To Today’s Hip-Hop Music [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 5 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 6 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 7 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 1 week ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close