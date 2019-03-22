CLOSE
Barack Obama Has Released His NCAA Brackets And He Likes The Local Teams….A Lot

One thing we know is that Barack Obama has always had lots of love for North Carolina college basketball. As of today, he’s still showing us love. The former president just released his brackets for the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Championships.

 

If you don’t feel like going to his website, here’s who he selected.

 

 

Barack Obama Has Released His NCAA Brackets And He Likes The Local Teams….A Lot was originally published on foxync.com

