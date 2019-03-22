CLOSE
Raleigh Uber Passenger Assaults Driver

A Raleigh, NC Uber Driver was assaulted around 1:30 am Thursday on South McDowell Street.

The anonymous Uber driver told ABC 11, 50-year-old Richard Bacchus was acting erratically. He proceeded to order the driver to pull over at the exit ramp to Western Boulevard.

Bacchus got out and he started kicking the car, the driver said. The driver reported that Bacchus was hurling racial slurs and threatened to kill him.

The confrontation escalated when Bacchus tried to get in the driver’s side door and attempted to take the car. The end result shows the driver defended himself very well.

Source: ABC 11

