Mr. Griffin: I See Jesus In You [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.20.19
GRIFF always has people coming up to him and use compliments like, “You’ve lost your marbles,” or “You dumb stupid.” This makes GRIFF happy and he normally responds back with, “Oh stop it.”

There’s one friend that GRIFF has that every time he see’s them they say, “GRIFF, I see Jesus in you.” He mentioned that when he hears things like this it gets him excited.

GRIFF knows he’s not perfect and has come a long way.

It actually brings tears to his eyes because people see him in such a great light. Make sure you listen to the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

