Ericaism: You Can't Trust Your Emotions [VIDEO]

03.20.19
Erica Campbell talked about being in your feelings and letting your emotions get the best of you. Sometimes in life we let our emotions dictate what we do.

Erica mentioned that there is danger in letting our emotions make life decisions for us.

When we have fear or doubt that is our emotions taking over. We need to rely on God and trust in him to lead the way.

