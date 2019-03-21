CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI and Child Endangerment Case!!

3 reads
Leave a comment

According to TMZ, Pooch struck a deal with prosecutors and entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment.

When it comes to his DUI, he was sentenced to three years of probation and a three month alcohol program. When it comes to child endangerment, he must complete a one-year parenting class. If he attends the class, the charge will reportedly be dropped.

Network Premiere Event For BET's 'The Game' And 'Let's Stay Together'

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Related Stories:

Pooch Hall Is In Major Trouble!

Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving ‘The Game’

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI and Child Endangerment Case!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 5 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 6 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 6 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 1 week ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close