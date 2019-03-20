“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Healthy Eyes

“National Vision Month” … Melissa Wade talks with Ophthamologist Dr. Tonica Johnson about the importance of healthy vision.

Listen as she answers questions like:

* What are signs of unhealthy eyes?

* Are there things I can eat that will help my vision?

* Is cataracts hereditary?

* How safe are contacts or laser eye surgery?

Dr. Tonica Johnson is an ophthalmologist in Durham, North Carolina and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Duke Regional Hospital and North Carolina Specialty Hospital. She received her medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years. Dr. Johnson accepts several types of health insurance, listed below. She is one of 49 doctors at Duke Regional Hospital and one of 15 at North Carolina Specialty Hospital who specialize in Ophthalmology.

Ophthamologists diagnose and treat eye diseases, including vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts and glaucoma. They perform laser retina surgery, refractive surgery and lens replacement operations.

