Donations Come In For Homeless 8-Year-Old Christian Refugee Who Fled Boko Haram & Won NY Chess Championship

Tanitoluwa Adewumi might only be 8 years old, but he’s experienced and seen things that some will never see in a lifetime. According to Christian Post, Adewumi and his family fled Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2017 because of attacks on Christians.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
They currently live in a homeless shelter in Manhattan until they can find a permanent home. A year ago he began playing chess and recently won New York State’s primary chess championship.
The New York Times op-ed writer, Nicholas Kristof said about the young boy, “Tani who is the new state chess king of the kindergarten through third grade level was undefeated at the state tournament earlier this month where he outsmarted children from “elite private schools with private chess tutors.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Adewumi would like to become the youngest grandmaster. The family has requested asylum in the U.S. but it’s pending and has a hearing scheduled in August.
If you can remember in 2018, over 6,000 Christians were killed by Islamist terrorists where they’re from.
SEE ALSO: #BlackGirlMagic: 4-Year-Old With 140 IQ Becomes Second Youngest UK Mensa Member
When Adewumi first took part in chess he had the lowest ratings, but then improved over time.
His principal, Jane Hsu of P.S. 116 said, “It’s an inspiring example of how life’s challenges do not define a person.”
Adewumi’s father works two jobs and his mother is currently completing a course to become a home health aide. A GoFundMe campaign was put together to help the family find a home that has collected over $150,000 so far.
We wish this young man the best of luck and pray his family has a home soon.
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
1. Tiny and her youngest son MajorSource: 1 of 19
2. Christian and his dad DiddySource: 2 of 19
3. Johan and his dad FabolousSource: 3 of 19
4. Selah and her mom Lauryn HillSource: 4 of 19
5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCallSource: 5 of 19
6. Kai and her mom Lisa RayeSource: 6 of 19
7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby BrownSource: 7 of 19
8. Future Jr. and his mom CiaraSource: 8 of 19
9. California Dream and her dad The GameSource: 9 of 19
10. Jaden and his dad Will SmithSource: 10 of 19
11. Zion and his dad TankSource: 11 of 19
12. Tracee and her mom Diana RossSource: 12 of 19
13. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett SmithSource: 13 of 19
14. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay ZSource: 14 of 19
15. Nicki Minaj and her mom CarolSource: 15 of 19
16. Ava and her mom Reese WitherspoonSource: 16 of 19
17. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian WestSource: 17 of 19
18. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa BonetSource: 18 of 19
19. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica SimpsonSource: 19 of 19
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A Sober House Due To ‘Struggle With Cocaine In The Past’ [VIDEO]
- Police Seek To Charge Mother In Death Of Little Black Girl Found In Duffel Bag
- Children’s Pastor, Police Detective Commits Suicide After Child Porn Found On His Church Computer
Donations Come In For Homeless 8-Year-Old Christian Refugee Who Fled Boko Haram & Won NY Chess Championship was originally published on getuperica.com