Donations Come In For Homeless 8-Year-Old Christian Refugee Who Fled Boko Haram & Won NY Chess Championship

Source: WENN / WENN

Tanitoluwa Adewumi might only be 8 years old, but he’s experienced and seen things that some will never see in a lifetime. According to Christian Post, Adewumi and his family fled Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2017 because of attacks on Christians.

They currently live in a homeless shelter in Manhattan until they can find a permanent home. A year ago he began playing chess and recently won New York State’s primary chess championship.

The New York Times op-ed writer, Nicholas Kristof said about the young boy, “Tani who is the new state chess king of the kindergarten through third grade level was undefeated at the state tournament earlier this month where he outsmarted children from “elite private schools with private chess tutors.

Adewumi would like to become the youngest grandmaster. The family has requested asylum in the U.S. but it’s pending and has a hearing scheduled in August.

If you can remember in 2018, over 6,000 Christians were killed by Islamist terrorists where they’re from.

When Adewumi first took part in chess he had the lowest ratings, but then improved over time.

His principal, Jane Hsu of P.S. 116 said, “It’s an inspiring example of how life’s challenges do not define a person.”

Adewumi’s father works two jobs and his mother is currently completing a course to become a home health aide. A GoFundMe campaign was put together to help the family find a home that has collected over $150,000 so far.

We wish this young man the best of luck and pray his family has a home soon.

