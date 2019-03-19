Why D.L. Hughley Decided To Give Up On His Calling Of Becoming A Preacher [VIDEO]

The “UNCENSORED” episode of D.L. Hughley aired and fans that have loved the comedian for years found out a lot about his upbringing as well as how he began his career. Many don’t know, but Hughley was raised in a very religious household.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
He grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness. As a child Hughley believed that his calling was to become a preacher. He would see signs that always made him think he was made to stand on a pulpit and serve the people in church.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
At the age of 12 that career path changed for Hughley. During his TV One episode he spoke about how his sister got pregnant and wasn’t married. For that reason and more he watched people shame her, but he became someone she could count on.
SEE ALSO: D.L. Hughley Gets Real About Radio, His Childhood & More
Hughley mentioned they made it seem like she did something horrible and didn’t want to be involved with people that were going to be so hypocritical. He still believes in God, but some of his ideas about religion has changed.
Check out a clip from his “UNCENSORED” below!
This Shirt Saves Lives – Radio Cares For St. Jude Kids [PHOTOS]
This Shirt Saves Lives – Radio Cares For St. Jude Kids [PHOTOS]
1. Erica CampbellSource:Radio One Indy 1 of 15
2. GriffSource:Radio One 2 of 15
3. Willie Moore Jr.Source:Radio One 3 of 15
4. St. Jude KidsSource:Radio One 4 of 15
5. Adrienne and Israel HoughtonSource:Radio One 5 of 15
6. St. Jude KidsSource:Radio One 6 of 15
7. Jermaine DollySource:n/a 7 of 15
8. St. Jude KidsSource:Radio One 8 of 15
9. Actor, Lamman RuckerSource:St. Judes 9 of 15
10. Actress, Monyetta ShawSource:St. Judes 10 of 15
11. Singer, Bryan Courtney WilsonSource:St. Judes 11 of 15
12. This Shirt Saves LivesSource:St. Judes 12 of 15
13. This Shirt Saves LivesSource:St. Judes 13 of 15
14. St. Jude KidsSource:St. Judes 14 of 15
15. St. Jude KidsSource:St. Judes 15 of 15
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Serena Williams Sings Karaoke After Pulling Out Of Tennis Match Due To Illness [Video]
- Police Seek To Charge Mother In Death Of Little Black Girl Found In Duffel Bag
- Children’s Pastor, Police Detective Commits Suicide After Child Porn Found On His Church Computer
Why D.L. Hughley Decided To Give Up On His Calling Of Becoming A Preacher [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com