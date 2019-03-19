CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Houston Mother Gives Birth To SEXTUPLETS In Nine Minutes

Black mother and son sleeping on bed

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

One Houston mother did iconic things this past Friday that result in six new lives.

According to ABC13, Thelma Chiaka welcomed one set of twin girls and two sets of twins boys a little before 5 a.m. on Friday at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas. According to the hospital, the baby girls are named Zina and Zuriel, while the four boys have yet to be named as of Sunday.

According to DailyMail.com, the births took place between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m. Each twin weighed between one pound, 12 ounces and two pounds, 14 ounces.

Chiaka is definitely a rare woman when it comes to childbirth. According to the hospital, the odds of giving birth to sextuplets is an astounding 1 in 4.7 billion. It’s more feasible to get struck by lightning twice (1 in 9 million) or to even win the lotto (1 in 302 million).

Despite Chiaka’s miraculous work, she does not hold the record for most kids born at a time. That record is still held by Nadya Suleman, better known as “Octomom,” who became world famous after giving birth to eight babies in January 2009 at age 33. She’s the only woman ever to give birth to a set of octuplets and to live past their first week.

Luckily, Chaika and her babies are in stable condition, and the babies will continue to get care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit.

Houston Mother Gives Birth To SEXTUPLETS In Nine Minutes

